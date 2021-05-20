Heyward was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Thursday, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Heyward only had one plate appearance in Wednesday's loss to the Nationals, and he apparently sustained a hamstring injury during the contest. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return after spending the minimum amount of time on the shelf, but Nick Martini was recalled in a corresponding move and could see playing time in right field in Heyward's absence. Matt Duffy could also spend more time at third base if Kris Bryant sees time in right field.