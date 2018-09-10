Cubs' Jason Heyward: Plays catch Monday

Heyward (hamstring) played catch Monday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Heyward has been out since late August with hamstring tightness. He's already been out more than the minimum 10 days, and as he's now resumed throwing, it may not be long until he returns to the lineup, though an official timetable has not been given.

