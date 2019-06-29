Cubs' Jason Heyward: Pops 12th homer
Heyward went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Reds.
The veteran outfielder has heated up again, going 12-for-25 (.480) over his last seven games with six extra-base hits (three doubles, a triple and two homers), a steal, six runs and seven RBI. Heyward's 12 home runs on the year are already the most he's slugged since 2015, while his .809 OPS is on pace to be his best performance in that category since 2012 -- the year he collected a career-high 27 HR and 82 RBI as a promising 22-year-old.
