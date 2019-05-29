Cubs' Jason Heyward: Pops home run in return

Heyward (upper body) went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Astros.

Heyward sat out Monday's game after colliding with teammate Kris Bryant on Sunday, but he looked fully healthy Tuesday. The home run was the lefty outfielder's eighth of the season, which matches his total from all of last year.

