Cubs' Jason Heyward: Posts another two-hit game Sunday

Heyward went 2-for-5 with a steal, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Orioles.

Heyward now has two hits in three straight games, raising his batting average from .258 to .265 in the process. Heyward's strong defense alone should keep him in the lineup most days, and if he continues to hit, he could finally get back to providing some fantasy value down the stretch.