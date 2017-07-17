Cubs' Jason Heyward: Posts another two-hit game Sunday
Heyward went 2-for-5 with a steal, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Orioles.
Heyward now has two hits in three straight games, raising his batting average from .258 to .265 in the process. Heyward's strong defense alone should keep him in the lineup most days, and if he continues to hit, he could finally get back to providing some fantasy value down the stretch.
More News
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Smashes seventh homer of season Friday•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Smashes seventh homer of season Friday•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Sitting versus left-hander Wedneday•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Activated and starting Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Rehab set for Sunday•
-
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Will need rehab assignment•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...