Cubs' Jason Heyward: Put on DL

Heyward (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game against Philadelphia.

Heyward is dealing with right hamstring tightness that forced him to leave Thursday's game against the Braves. He will be eligible to come off the shelf Sept. 10. In his place, look for Ian Happ and Albert Almora to see more time in the outfield.

