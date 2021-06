Heyward went 2-for2 with two walks and a run scored in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Heyward reached base in all four plate appearances Friday and has now gotten on base seven times over his last two games. The 31-year-old is still slashing a lowly .188/.277/.329 with five homers, 14 RBI, 22 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 20:42 BB:K. He's having the worst offensive production of his entire career so far but might be starting to get on the right track after a pair of solid games.