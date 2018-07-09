Cubs' Jason Heyward: Reaches base three times
Heyward (groin) went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and a run Sunday in the Cubs' 6-5 win over the Reds in 10 innings.
Heyward's status heading into the series finale was murky after he was pulled from Saturday's game after fouling a ball off his groin area, but the Cubs ultimately cleared him to re-enter the lineup Sunday. He delivered another solid performance at the dish and is batting an impressive .312/.355/.471 over 42 games since returning from the 10-day disabled list May 18.
