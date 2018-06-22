Cubs' Jason Heyward: Records four hits Thursday

Heyward went 4-for-5 with a double and run scored in Thursday's loss to the Reds.

The veteran outfielder kept up his productive June, as he's now batting .324 this month with seven doubles, two home runs and nine RBI. Heyward has taken a step back offensively the last few years, but he's worth a look in shallower formats while he's hitting like this.

