Cubs' Jason Heyward: Records second straight three-hit game

Heyward went 3-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Pirates.

Heyward recorded three hits for the second consecutive game, bumping his season batting average up to .256. The veteran should continue to get regular run in a crowded Chicago outfield due to his strong defensive play, though he often ends up hitting lower in the order like he did on Wednesday, when he batted eighth.

