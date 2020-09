Heyward went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base during Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Pirates.

Heyward was still able to get on base twice despite being hitless on the evening and salvaged a positive fantasy day with a stolen base in the sixth. The 31-year-old is hitting .287/.414/.493 with six home runs, 22 RBI and a career-best .907 OPS.