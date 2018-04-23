Cubs' Jason Heyward: Records third straight multi-hit game

Heyward went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Rockies.

Heyward has quietly had a big four-game stretch, recording three multi-hit games, seven RBI and four runs scored in that span. He likely benefited from hitting at Coors Field over the weekend series, but he is now hitting .262/.352/.410 in 61 at-bats this season and has been a strong source of counting stats.