Cubs' Jason Heyward: Records three hits Saturday

Heyward went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's win over the Padres.

Heyward notched his second three-hit performance in four August games, and he's now batting .283 with a .762 OPS. So long as the 28-year-old outfielder holds onto a premium spot in the Cubs' potent lineup, he should remain on the fantasy radar in many formats.

