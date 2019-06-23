Cubs' Jason Heyward: Records three hits Sunday

Heyward went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Mets.

Heyward had a well-rounded effort Sunday, recording his second straight three-hit game and stealing his fifth base of the season. The 29-year-old is now slashing .264/.356/.424 in what's been a solid 2019 campaign so far.