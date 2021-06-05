Heyward (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Saturday's game against the Giants, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Heyward had been on the injured list since May 20 due to a left hamstring strain, but he'll play right field and bat sixth Saturday. After the 31-year-old made two rehab appearances for Triple-A Iowa, he will reclaim his starting role in right field going forward. Outfielder Nick Martini was designated for assignment as part of a corresponding move.