Cubs' Jason Heyward: Rejoins lineup Tuesday

Heyward (hamstring) is starting in right field and hitting seventh Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

As expected, Heyward has been cleared to rejoin the starting nine for the first time since returning from the disabled list over the weekend. The outfielder, who last played Aug. 30, is slashing .275/.342/.399 with seven homers through 115 games this season.

