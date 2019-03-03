Cubs' Jason Heyward: Remains out Sunday
Heyward (illness) is out of the starting lineup for Sunday's spring game against the White Sox, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Heyward was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to the undisclosed illness so the team is likely just giving him a few days to get healthy. The 29-year-old previously missed some time in spring training due to personal issues, but so far there's nothing expected to impact his status for Opening Day.
