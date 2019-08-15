Cubs' Jason Heyward: Remains out Thursday

Heyward (knee) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Phillies.

Heyward was scratched from Wednesday's lineup with left knee inflammation and will need at least one more day to recover. Albert Almora is starting in center field and hitting leadoff in place of Heyward, who should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener in Pittsburgh.

