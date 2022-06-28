site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Remains sidelined
Heyward (knee) will sit for the third straight game Tuesday against the Reds, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Heyward remains out while dealing with right knee soreness. Rafael Ortega will remain the starter in right field.
