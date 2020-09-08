site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Remains sidelined
Heyward (illness) remains out of the lineup Tuesday against the Reds.
Heyward left Sunday's game against the Cardinals with an illness and has now been out of the lineup for two straight games. Cameron Maybin will be the right fielder in his absence.
