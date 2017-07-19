Cubs' Jason Heyward: Resting in series finale
Heyward is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Braves.
Heyward will receive his first day off of the second half after recording four two-hit efforts in the Cubs' first five games of the second half. Jon Jay will earn a start in right field in Heyward's stead Wednesday, but the 27-year-old should continue to see regular at-bats against both right- and left-handers until his bat cools down.
