Cubs' Jason Heyward: Resumes running Tuesday

Heyward (hamstring) ran in the outfield prior to Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

This comes after Heyward was able to resume playing catch Monday, so he's certainly trending in the right direction. That said, the outfielder still remains without a timetable for his return and noted that he plans to proceed cautiously seeing as a setback in his rehab would likely rule him out for the remainder of the season. He's been out since Aug. 30 with a hamstring issue.