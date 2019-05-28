Cubs' Jason Heyward: Returns to action

Heyward (upper body) is starting in right field and batting sixth Tuesday against Houston.

Heyward was held out of Monday's matchup following a collision with Kris Bryant on Sunday, though he stated that he was simply dealing with general soreness. The 29-year-old outfielder has collected just two base knocks over his last five games (2-for-15).

More News
Our Latest Stories