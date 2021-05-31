Heyward (hamstring) participated in baserunning drills ahead of Monday's game against the Padres, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Hayward has been on the injured list since May 20 due to a left hamstring strain, but he was able to get some on-field work in Monday. After running the bases, Heyward participated in batting practice, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports. It's not yet clear when Heyward will be able to return to game action or whether he'll require a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the Cubs.