Cubs' Jason Heyward: Scores, drives in run from leadoff spot Sunday

Heyward went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

For the second time in three days, Heyward batted leadoff for the Cubs. However, Ben Zobrist was out of the lineup in this one, and he'll likely bat first when he's in there, which was the case Saturday. Still, Heyward is looking a lot better in 2017 than he did a season ago, and his regular playing time and decent production probably make him worth a flier in relatively shallow leagues or daily contests.