Cubs' Jason Heyward: Scores three times in Monday's win

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in Monday's win over the Reds.

Heyward was right in the middle of a 15-run outburst despite batting seventh. The Cubs are playing well enough these days offensively (.281 average and six runs per game in August as a team) that Heyward retains fantasy value in most leagues simply due to his regular playing time.

