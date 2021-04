Heyward went 1-for-3 with two walks, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 15-2 win over the Brewers.

Heyward was held out of the starting lineup Wednesday and Thursday, but he made his presence felt in his return. The veteran is valuable to the Cubs because of his strong defense in right field, so even though he's batting just .220 so far this season, he should find his way into the lineup most days moving forward, and offensive production like he provided Friday is an added bonus.