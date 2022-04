Heyward went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the Pirates.

The Cubs rolled to an easy 21-0 win, and Heyward got in on the fun with the three runs. The veteran outfielder came into the contest with three runs scored all season, and he's stuck on zero home runs and just two RBI, so he hasn't been particularly productive yet at the plate. Perhaps Saturday's effort will give him a little momentum.