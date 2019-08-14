Cubs' Jason Heyward: Scratched with knee issue

Heyward was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Phillies due to left knee inflammation.

Heyward is being considered day-to-day; he isn't scheduled to undergo an MRI and doesn't expect to require a trip to the injured list, per Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times. Ian Happ will cover center field in his absence, with Tony Kemp entering the lineup at second base.

More News
Our Latest Stories