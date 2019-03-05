Cubs' Jason Heyward: Set to play Tuesday
Heyward (illness) will start in right field and bat sixth in Tuesday's Cactus League game versus the Angels, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
As anticipated, the illness that resulted in Heyward being unavailable for spring games the past three days was only a short-term concern. He'll likely play a portion of Tuesday's game before giving way to a reserve outfielder but should be ready for full-time duties by the time the regular season arrives.
