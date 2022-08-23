The Cubs transferred Heyward (knee) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Heyward was already set to miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign, but the Cubs' decision to move him to the 60-day IL will open up a spot on the 40-man roster for Javier Assad, who was called up Tuesday to start the first game of a doubleheader with the Cardinals. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer already said the veteran outfielder won't be retained heading into 2023, but the team may not officially release him until the offseason.