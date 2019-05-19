Cubs' Jason Heyward: Sinks in batting order

Heyward will bat seventh and start in right field Sunday against the Nationals.

Heyward had served as the Cubs' leadoff man six times during a seven-game stretch from May 8 through 15, but he went just 3-for-33 at the plate in that span. Manager Joe Maddon has since turned the table-setting duties over to Kyle Schwarber, while Heyward has continued to languish in the bottom half of the Chicago lineup. Heyward carried a .932 OPS into May, but that figure has dropped all the way to .727 on the season thanks to a miserable .127/.191/.254 line through 16 games this month.