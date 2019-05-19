Cubs' Jason Heyward: Sinks in batting order
Heyward will bat seventh and start in right field Sunday against the Nationals.
Heyward had served as the Cubs' leadoff man six times during a seven-game stretch from May 8 through 15, but he went just 3-for-33 at the plate in that span. Manager Joe Maddon has since turned the table-setting duties over to Kyle Schwarber, while Heyward has continued to languish in the bottom half of the Chicago lineup. Heyward carried a .932 OPS into May, but that figure has dropped all the way to .727 on the season thanks to a miserable .127/.191/.254 line through 16 games this month.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...