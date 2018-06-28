Cubs' Jason Heyward: Sits against left-hander

Heyward will head to the bench for Thursday's series finale against the Dodgers.

Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the Dodgers, prompting Ian Happ to garner a start in right field. Heyward continues to swing the bat well and has a .333/.375/.486 slash line in 112 plate appearances over his last 25 games.

