Cubs' Jason Heyward: Sits against left-hander
Heyward will head to the bench for Thursday's series finale against the Dodgers.
Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the Dodgers, prompting Ian Happ to garner a start in right field. Heyward continues to swing the bat well and has a .333/.375/.486 slash line in 112 plate appearances over his last 25 games.
