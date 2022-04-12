Heyward will be on the bench Tuesday against the Pirates.
Reports from late in camp suggested Heyward could be in line for a platoon in center field, and the first four lineups of the season back up that idea. Heyward started in center against righties in the first three games of the year but will hit the bench Tuesday against Jose Quintana, the first lefty the Cubs have faced this season.
