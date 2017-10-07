Play

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Sits against southpaw

Heyward is out of the lineup against Washington on Saturday.

Heyward heads to the bench with left-hander Gio Gonzalez taking the mound for Washington, while Ben Zobrist draws the assignment in left. During Friday's victory, Heyward went 0-for-3 from the plate. He will likely be back in the lineup for Monday's game against Max Scherzer, and could come off the bench to provide defensive help during Saturday's affair.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast