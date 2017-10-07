Cubs' Jason Heyward: Sits against southpaw

Heyward is out of the lineup against Washington on Saturday.

Heyward heads to the bench with left-hander Gio Gonzalez taking the mound for Washington, while Ben Zobrist draws the assignment in left. During Friday's victory, Heyward went 0-for-3 from the plate. He will likely be back in the lineup for Monday's game against Max Scherzer, and could come off the bench to provide defensive help during Saturday's affair.