Heyward (back) remains on the bench for the afternoon portion of Monday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Heyward was scratched from Sunday's lineup with a tight back. While there's a good chance his absence Monday is due to the same issue, it's also quite possible that the Cubs had no plans to start him twice on one day. It remains to be seen whether or not he'll return for the nightcap. Steven Souza Jr. starts in right field in his absence.