Cubs' Jason Heyward: Sits for second straight day

Heyward is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Heyward will take a seat for a second straight game while Ben Zobrist draws another start in right field. There has been no word of any injury regarding Heyward, so it's possible manager Joe Maddon is simply looking to get the hot-hitting Zobrist more consistent at-bats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories