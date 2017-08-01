Cubs' Jason Heyward: Sits out Tuesday's contest

Heyward is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

With lefty Patrick Corbin on the mound for Arizona, Heyward will get a night off. Ben Zobrist will move into right field to replace him, allowing Javier Baez to log a start at second base.

