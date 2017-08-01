Cubs' Jason Heyward: Sits out Tuesday's contest
Heyward is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
With lefty Patrick Corbin on the mound for Arizona, Heyward will get a night off. Ben Zobrist will move into right field to replace him, allowing Javier Baez to log a start at second base.
More News
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Launches game-winning homer•
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Hits bench vs. left-hander•
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Scores, drives in run from leadoff spot Sunday•
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Leading off for first time in 2017•
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Resting in series finale•
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Posts another two-hit game Sunday•
