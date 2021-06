Heyward is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The lefty-hitting Heyward will get a rare day off against a right-handed pitcher (Carlos Martinez), allowing Kris Bryant to join Joc Pederson and Ian Happ in the outfield. Heyward's move to the bench may just be for maintenance-related reasons, considering he returned from the injured list just over a week ago. In his first six games back in action, Heyward has gone 2-for-19 with four walks and three RBI.