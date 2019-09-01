Cubs' Jason Heyward: Sitting out Sunday

Heyward is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

He'll cede his spot in the outfield to Albert Almora as the Cubs go with an extra right-handed bat to counter Brewers southpaw Gio Gonzalez. Heyward has gone hitless in 17 at-bats over his past four starts, dropping his season-long average to .255.

