Cubs' Jason Heyward: Sitting versus left-hander

Heyward is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Heyward will head to the bench as the Cubs load the lineup with right-handed bats versus Diamondbacks southpaw Robbie Ray. Albert Almora grabs the start in center field Friday while Mark Zagunis gets the call in right.

