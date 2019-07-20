Cubs' Jason Heyward: Sitting versus lefty

Heyward is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.

Heyward and fellow lefty-hitting outfielder Kyle Schwarber will bow out of the starting nine with a southpaw (Joey Lucchesi) on the bump for San Diego. The two absences will create room in the outfield for Robel Garcia and Kris Bryant.

