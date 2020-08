Heyward went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Royals.

Heyward hit his first home run of 2020 in the second inning with a man aboard. The veteran has gotten off to a bit of a slow start this season with just a .615 OPS through nine games, though his strong defense in right field should afford him a decent amount of job security.