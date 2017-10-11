Cubs' Jason Heyward: Starting Game 4
Heyward is in the lineup for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Nationals on Wednesday.
With Stephen Strasburg now taking the mound for Washington, the Cubs will start Heyward in place of Kyle Schwarber. Heyward will hit seventh and start in right field, while Ben Zobrist shifts over to left.
