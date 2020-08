Heyward (back) is starting in right field and batting seventh for the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Heyward missed Sunday's matchup and the first half of Monday's doubleheader due to back tightness, but he'll return to the starting nine for the second contest of the day. He's hitting .375 with two home runs, eight RBI and a stolen base over his last eight contests.