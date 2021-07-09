Heyward went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 8-0 loss to Philadelphia.
Heyward hit a single and stole second in the first inning, but a Robinson Chirinos single ended the frame. In his last four games, Heyward is 5-for-14 (.357), but all five hits have been singles. The outfielder has a mediocre .204/.286/.333 slash line with five home runs, 16 RBI, 25 runs scored and four stolen bases through 224 plate appearances. He is likely to continue seeing the strong side of a platoon in right field.