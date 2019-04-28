Cubs' Jason Heyward: Steals fourth base

Heyward went 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Heyward displayed his typical patience at the plate in drawing the two walks, and he chipped in his fourth stolen base of the season and 15th RBI. The 29-year-old outfielder has been excellent to begin the year, as he's now batting .329 with a 1.013 OPS, and Heyward has also shown good pop with five home runs through 23 games.