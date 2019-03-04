Cubs' Jason Heyward: Still out Monday

Heyward (illness) did not appear in Monday's game against the Reds.

Heyward was a late scratch Saturday due to the illness and has yet to return to the lineup. He's yet to have a consistent run in the lineup so far this spring, as he also missed a pair of games for personal reasons, but he should still have plenty of time to be ready by Opening Day unless the illness is an unexpectedly severe one.

