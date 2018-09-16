Cubs' Jason Heyward: Still out Sunday

Heyward (hamstring) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Reds.

Some reports suggested Heyward could return as early as Sunday, but his absence from the lineup proves otherwise. Monday was also a potential return date for the defensive whiz given his recent uptick in activity, so look for his name in the lineup soon barring any unforeseen circumstances. Ian Happ is in center field for the Cubs' series finale Sunday to replace him.