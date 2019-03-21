Cubs' Jason Heyward: Struggling this spring

Heyward entered Wednesday's Cactus League action batting just .185 through 27 at-bats with no home runs and three RBI.

Heyward dealt with an illness earlier in camp and it looks like he's never really gotten going. The 29-year-old batted a respectable .270 last season but chipped in only eight home runs and 57 RBI. Heyward's best asset is probably his defense in right field, which doesn't help fantasy owners.

